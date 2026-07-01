UAE visa grace period: What affected visitors should do before July 9 deadline

Visitors who benefitted from the UAE's temporary overstay fine exemption have only a few days left to regularise their status or leave the country before the July 9 deadline.

Earlier this month, the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) announced a 30-day grace period for visitors who had earlier been exempted from overstay fines because of regional airspace closures and flight disruptions. The authority said the exceptional circumstances had ended, and eligible individuals must now either correct their visa status or leave the UAE before July 9.

But who exactly is affected, and what should they do now? Khaleej Times spoke to experts to answer some of the most common questions.

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Who needs to act before July 9?

According to immigration experts, the measure mainly affects visit visa holders who benefitted from the temporary waiver of overstay fines during regional disruptions.

“This mainly applies to visitors who were unable to leave because of the flight disruptions and later received relief from overstay penalties,” said Firooskhan of Arabian Business Centre.

He added that many affected visitors have already left the UAE, while others are using the remaining days to complete their immigration procedures.

Why was this grace period introduced?

Earlier this year, regional tensions led to airspace closures and flight cancellations, making it difficult for many travellers to leave the UAE. To support those affected, authorities temporarily waived overstay fines for tourists which allowed them to remain in the country without penalties while travel disruptions continued.

With normal flight operations resuming, ICP has now given affected individuals one final opportunity to resolve their visa status.

What are your options before July 9?

Travel agents said that affected visitors generally have three options:

Regularise their visa status if they are eligible

Complete pending employment-related visa procedures if they have secured a job

Leave the UAE before July 9

“Some people have already found jobs and are completing their status change procedures,” said Firooskhan. “Others who cannot regularise their status should leave before the deadline.”

Mohammed Masiuddin, an immigration consultant at Superjet Group said the relief has given many visitors valuable time to complete their plans.

“This may look like a small support measure, but for visitors who were affected, it has been a huge relief,” he said.

Does this apply to all visa holders?

According to experts the answer is no. The July 9 deadline should not be confused with the UAE's normal residence visa grace period.

Business centres and document clearance agencies told Khaleej Times that the current system does not indicate that this special measure applies to residents whose residence visas have expired or been cancelled. Those cases continue to follow the UAE's existing residence visa rules, where grace periods vary depending on the visa category and profession.

Should affected visitors wait until the last minute?

Travel agents advise against waiting and they are expecting more enquiries as the deadline gets closer and recommend that eligible individuals check their status with an Amer centre or the relevant immigration authorities as soon as possible.

Those who are unable to regularise their status should make travel arrangements before July 9 to avoid possible overstay penalties once the grace period ends.

For immigration experts, the message is simple: if you are among those who benefited from the temporary overstay relief, do not assume you have more time. Check your status now and complete the necessary steps before the July 9 deadline.