Bangladesh Embassy responds to UAE visa cancellation reports, warns against rumours

The authority has said that the Embassy is already working on finding out if this is due to a technical error or if there is a reason behind these cancellations

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 28 Jul 2026, 3:10 PM
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The Embassy of Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi issued a statement on Monday addressing reports of UAE visa cancellations among Bangladeshi expats who are out of the country, while urging citizens not to spread rumours and to follow official channels for updates.

In the statement, the mission said that it has received reports that many Bangladeshi nationals outside the UAE, on vacation or otherwise, are finding that "their UAE visas have been cancelled without any stated reason".

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The authority assured Bangladeshi expats that the Embassy is already working to determine whether the cancellations are "due to a technical error or if there is any specific reason". Over 1 million Bangladeshi workers, both skilled and unskilled, reside in the UAE.

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quote Through diplomatic channels, we are in contact with the relevant UAE authorities to obtain accurate information and guidance.

Embassy Of Bangladesh In Abu Dhabi

The senior leadership of the Government of Bangladesh, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment, are closely monitoring the situation. The statement added that "This has understandably caused significant concern and anxiety among expatriates holding UAE residency."

Fake news being circulated

The Embassy of Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi added a word of caution to its nationals, asking them to be wary of fake news circulating online.

It said that some individuals are spreading "false, incomplete, and misleading information using the logo of the Government of Bangladesh, official state emblems, the national flag, and even the embassy's email address".

The authority urged Bangladeshi nationals to refrain from engaging with or sharing such content, saying, "please comply with all the laws and regulations of both Bangladesh and the UAE, and rely only on information issued through official sources".

Meanwhile, both the UAE and Bangladesh are working to strengthen bilateral relations. On Tuesday, the UAE Embassy in Dhaka posted a high-level meeting between Abdulla Ali AlHmoudi, Ambassador of the UAE to Bangladesh, and Iqbal Hassan Mahmood, MP, Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, along with Aninda Islam Amit, MP, State Minister.

The meeting, it said, focused on strengthening bilateral relations, with discussions covering energy cooperation, trade, investment, and other areas of mutual interest.

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