UAE visa ban on Bangladeshis? Ambassador clarifies reports on social media

The UAE has not made any announcement about a visa ban on Bangladeshi nationals, a senior official has said.

Tareq Ahmed, Bangladesh’s Ambassador to the UAE, clarified that the reports circulating on social media and some websites are not attributed to any UAE government officials.

Some online platforms reported that the UAE has placed a ban on nationals of some countries. Citizens of these countries will reportedly not be able to obtain a work or tourist visa. However, the statement was not attributed to any UAE official.

Ambassador Ahmed told Bangladesh’s NTV that UAE authorities have not issued any new directives regarding the ban; therefore, the news is inauthentic.

According to Global Media Insight, there are around 0.84 million Bangladeshi nationals living in the UAE, accounting for 7.4 per cent of the Arab country’s population. They are the third largest foreign nationals after Indian and Pakistani citizens.

According to Md. Rashedujjaman, the consul-general of Bangladesh in Dubai and Northern Emirates, the population of Bangladeshi nationals in the UAE stands at roughly one million.

In an interview with Khaleej Times on the occasion of the celebration of the country’s 55th Independence and National Day in Dubai earlier, he said, they’re in “discussion to ease (visas for Bangladeshi) with the UAE government.”

“We want to see Bangladeshi nationals become a part of the UAE's success story,” he said.