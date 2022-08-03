UAE: Youth hone technical skills at virtual boot camp

1800 students from across the country attend Summer Coding Programme

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 3 Aug 2022, 3:45 PM Last updated: Wed 3 Aug 2022, 4:36 PM

The second edition of the Summer Coding Programme in the UAE has successfully concluded with an awarding ceremony for the best coding talents.

The programme which was organised by Alef education in collaboration with Coders HQ, attracted more than 1800 participants from schools across the country in its second summer programme.

The virtual initiative was launched to showcase coding as an attractive career choice. The seven-day summer programme included virtual lessons and two days of practical workshop for the top 30 students. A total of 15-hour lessons were covered with three one-hour-long sessions daily between 10 am to 2 pm.

The assessment on the fifth day determined the top 30 students, who then visited the Coders HQ for a meet and greet with coders followed by a tour of the Dubai Future Labs on the sixth day.

This was followed by an award ceremony where Saqr Binghalib, Executive Director at the Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications Office, and Geoffrey Alphonso presented the students with their certificates of program completion.

The virtual boot camp, that ran from July 25 to August 2, aimed at nurturing innovation and fostering technical skills of youth, comes in line with the UAE vision of motivating students in the field of coding, which has proven to be one of the most important skills in today’s market and also a major contributor to drive national digital economy.

Commenting on the successful completion of the summer programme, Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of state for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications reaffirmed that UAE’s digital future depends on nurturing and building the capabilities of future generations. The UAE is keen in building the capabilities of talented groups of trainers and global experts as it seeks to develop the efficiency of local talent.

In his speech at the closing ceremony, Al Olama further added that the UAE is committed to enhance and promote positive partnerships with the private sector, which contributes to supporting talents in the field of programming and supporting international companies in education, development, and research centres.

Geoffrey Alphonso, CEO of Alef Education emphasized the importance of government-private partnerships, especially with Coders HQ, adding “We intend to make a significant shift in the way children think and drive them towards a more logical and analytical thought process. We aim to prepare the students to adapt and change with the dynamic technological space and inculcate in them the vital skill sets required for success.”