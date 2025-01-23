UAE: Viral Meliha milk brand expands to launch laban ahead of Ramadan

KT Photos: Ruqayya Al Qaydi

Sharjah Agriculture and Livestock has officially launched Meliha Laban at the second Al Dhaid Agricultural Exhibition ahead of the holy month of Ramadan. This launch comes on the heels of the remarkable success of Meliha milk, which has seen long queues of customers eager to purchase the product across the UAE.

Khalifa Al Tunaijim, chairman of the Department of Agriculture and Livestock, commented on the expansion of Meliha Dairy Farm's product line. He said: "The brand expansion is a direct response to the increasing demand for our organic products."

The current production capacity is approximately 16,000 litres of fresh organic Laban daily, which will be available in three sizes: 2 litres, 1 litre, and 180 ml.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

These products have been accessible at Sharjah Cooperative Society branches from January 22, with wider distribution expected next week.

Highlighting the farm's overall capabilities, he noted that Meliha Dairy Farm produces around 40,000 litres of milk each day.

Additionally, new dairy products aimed specifically at children, featuring natural flavours and free from additives, are set to launch by the end of January. Meliha's organic dairy products are distinguished by their rich content of A2A2 protein, making them easy to digest and a safe choice for consumers.

Sheikh Dr Sultan Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, has declared 2025 as the 'Golden Year', emphasising the expected achievements of Sharjah's organic food security initiatives. 'Ektifa' aims to double the nucleus herd of Meliha Dairy Farm's cows to 8,000 by the end of this year, with a target of reaching 20,000 heads over the next three years. This expansion is designed to ensure that the farm meets local market demands and supplies Gulf markets with high-quality dairy products. The initiative also reflects a growing commitment from UAE's community to improve nutritional lifestyles and promote the culture of healthy and safe food and government's orientations to provide healthy food with high quality. ALSO READ: What UAE experts say about artificial food colourings, dyes UAE 'actively monitoring' coloured food items after US bans red dye used in candies, cakes Abu Dhabi bans junk food, sets strict rules for healthy eating habits in schools, canteens