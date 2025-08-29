UAE Villages project: Bringing life and services to remote communities

In 2023, Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, launched the 'UAE Villages' project, a strategic initiative aimed at achieving comprehensive and sustainable rural development.

The project seeks to transform villages in Abu Dhabi into vibrant centres that combine economic, social, and cultural development. It focuses on improving infrastructure, enhancing essential services, and creating an attractive economic and tourism environment that reflects the UAE’s rich cultural heritage.

Residents view this initiative as a significant step toward ensuring a decent standard of living and easing daily life, contributing to their stability and strengthening their bond with the land and their identity.

Some remote areas, however, still face challenges in accessing services, highlighting the need for accelerated development efforts.

Ramah

In Ramah, residents have expressed multiple development needs across various aspects of daily life. Emirati Khamis Al Khaili pointed out the lack of commercial outlets and cooperatives, calling for the activation of the Agricultural Guidance Center and the creation of safe, official entrances.

He also noted that the absence of fuel stations poses a daily challenge for the community.

Afra Al Khaili emphasised the need to expand Al Tali’ah Girls’ School to accommodate all educational stages, alongside building sports halls, swimming pools for children, and improving public parks. Meanwhile, another resident highlighted safety concerns due to poor street lighting near farms and recommended placing waste containers in remote locations to maintain cleanliness and avoid unpleasant odours.

There is a huge potential on the business front. Take for example the move by a young entrepreneur who chose Ramah as the location for his project, Road Trip Coffee. He described the experience as encouraging, thanks to local community support. He added that continuous improvements in services and innovative offers have helped stimulate both economic and social life in the area.

Al Khaznah

Residents of Al Khaznah appreciate ongoing government efforts but hope for further development. Maryam, a UAE national, highlighted the need for more commercial outlets and cooperatives to meet daily demands, as well as improved roads and entrances for easier mobility.

She also pointed out the need for more healthcare and educational services for children, calling for public parks and family-friendly recreational facilities. She added expanding delivery services to cover all homes would enhance residents’ convenience and reduce travel burdens.

Abu Samrah

In Abu Samrah, residents raised the need for delivery services from restaurants, supermarkets, and pharmacies to better families and the elderly.

Moza Khalifa, a resident of the area, suggested launching official delivery apps and establishing centralised collection points, along with opening small cooperative branches and pharmacies.

Another resident, Meetha Al Khaili, highlighted the shortage of essential services, such as healthcare centers and banks, and urged the establishment of a 24-hour emergency center and a cooperative branch with an ATM to facilitate transactions.

Several residents also requested modern recreational facilities, emphasising that cafes, family restaurants, and sports halls would enrich social life and reduce reliance on nearby cities.

Suweihan

In Suweihan, resident Al Mazrouei highlighted the pressing need for commercial outlets and cooperatives capable of meeting essential needs. He also spoke about inadequate healthcare at the current clinic and called for comprehensive development. The area requires childcare centers, youth sports clubs, and improved roads and official entrances to ensure safety and ease of access to other cities.

Al Qu’ah

In Al Qu’ah, most services and facilities are available, but the absence of a fully equipped, 24-hour hospital remains a major concern. Aryam Al Derai, a resident, cited high delivery costs and difficulties accessing affordable services, stressing the need for national delivery companies offering standardised prices across regions.

Al Silaa

In Al Silaa, Noura Al Mansouri pointed out the shortage of service outlets, especially grocery stores, bakeries, and pharmacies, forcing residents to travel long distances. She emphasised the importance of establishing a nearby healthcare center or hospital, along with a round-the-clock fuel station. She also requested renovating parks into safe, family-friendly recreational areas would significantly enhance social life and provide leisure spaces for local residents.

‘Municipality is listening, acting’

Maryam Al Alawi, Head of Community Communication at Al Maqam Municipality, confirmed the municipality continuously monitors residents’ needs through community visits, neighborhood councils, official channels, and social media. These observations are submitted to relevant local and federal authorities, including strategic partners such as Al Ain Distribution Company, the Health Authority, the Housing Authority, and the Waste Management Centre 'Tadweer', to be integrated into annual plans.

Al Alawi added there are projects such as building parks and walkways, developing healthcare clinics, constructing mosques and schools, and setting up community markets and major shopping centers.

“The municipality continues working with partners to provide additional services in remote areas, supporting residents’ stability and quality of life.”

The 'UAE Villages' project stands as a national model reflecting the country’s vision for a balanced future, combining urban development with the preservation of cultural and social heritage.

Despite the challenges still faced by some remote communities, optimism remains high — thanks to the leadership’s attention and government efforts.

Residents share a common aspiration: more services and facilities that reinforce stability and strengthen their connection to this beloved land.