UAE video: Police fulfil 3 siblings' wish to ride in patrol car, take photos with cops

Ajman - The children were also presented with souvenirs

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Tue 28 Sep 2021, 5:21 PM Last updated: Tue 28 Sep 2021, 5:22 PM

Ajman Police have fulfilled the wish of three Syrian kids who wanted to ride a police patrol car in Ajman.

The authority had received a request from the father of Rehab, Abdullah and Faris, through their official Instagram account.

In it, the dad-of-three shared his children's desire to ride in a police patrol car and take pictures with the cops.

The police contacted the father and the children were given a tour of Ajman’s famed tourist spots in a smart patrol car.

The kids, who were accompanied by the police, got to see the latest features in the smart car and were apprised of the tasks that police perform to maintain safety and security in the emirate.

They were later presented with souvenirs.

Both the father and kids expressed their happiness and gratitude over this kind initiative.