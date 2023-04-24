UAE: Victims of violence to receive enhanced care after new Abu Dhabi Police partnership

The vehicle's air conditioner was not working, and the doors and windows were completely closed
Victims of violence in Abu Dhabi will receive better care after Abu Dhabi Police and Abu Dhabi Centre for Shelter and Humanitarian Care signed an agreement.
The agreement, signed by Major General Mohammed Suhail Al Rashidi of Abu Dhabi Police and Sarah AbdulAziz Shohail from Abu Dhabi Centre for Shelter and Humanitarian Care – Ewaa, aims to enable coordination on reports and cases of violence and human trafficking.
The agreement will also set measures and mechanisms for Ewaa to receive case files from Abu Dhabi Police.
Conferences, seminars, workshops and training courses on topics related to human rights, and exchange of legislation, research and legal studies related to the same subject, will be enabled after this partnership.
