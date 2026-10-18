Video: UAE VP meets Saudi Arabia defence minister, discusses regional developments

The UAE's Vice President met with Saudi Arabia's defence minister on Sunday in a meeting held in Abu Dhabi, where the two sides discussed latest regional developments among other matters.

The Saudi officials were received by the royal at Abu Dhabi's Al Bateen Airport.

During the meeting between Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chief of the Presidential Court, with Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Minister of Defense of Saudi Arabia, the two leaders discussed the deep-rooted fraternal relations that unite the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

They also shared their commitment to continue strengthening cooperation and coordination between the two countries in various fields, serving their common interests and benefitting the people of the two nations.

The meeting also addressed a number of issues and topics of common interest, most notably the latest developments in the region.

They exchanged views on the matter, emphasising the importance of working to strengthen cooperation in a way that contributes to supporting efforts to consolidate regional security and stability.

The advisor to the UAE President, Anwar Gargash, praised the visit, calling the partnership "one of the pillars of Gulf stability and prosperity", while sharing a photo of the UAE President present during the meeting.

"The successful visit of Prince Khalid bin Salman, and his meeting with the President, may God preserve him, affirm the depth and solidity of the Emirati-Saudi relations. For our security and destiny are shared, and our partnership is one of the pillars of Gulf stability and prosperity, while the wisdom of the two leaderships and the sincerity of positions in times of adversity provide the most eloquent response to every bet against that."

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the Supreme National Security Council, Ali Saeed Al Neyadi, Chairman of the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, Dr Nasser Humaid Al Nuaimi, Secretary General of the Defense Empowerment Balance Council, and a number of senior officials.

On the Saudi side, the Advisor to the Minister of Defense for Intelligence Affairs, Hisham bin Abdulaziz bin Saif, was present.