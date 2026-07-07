UAE Vice President establishes special court for human trafficking crimes

UAE Vice President Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday, July 7, issued a resolution establishing a specialised court for human trafficking crimes.

The court will oversee all human trafficking cases across Abu Dhabi. Ongoing cases will also be transferred to the new court, unless they have already reached the final stage before a ruling.

Created under Resolution No.40 of 2026, the court brings all stages of the legal process under one specialised system — from investigations and prosecutions by the dedicated Public Prosecution to hearing in the Court of First Instance Courts of Appeal. This will then help streamline the process, improve efficiency, and ensure that human trafficking cases are resolved more quickly.

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The move is part of Abu Dhabi's broader efforts to strengthen the emirate's specialised judiciary system, enhance protection for victims , and uphold human dignity and rights.

The resolution was issued by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court. He did this in his capacity as the Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD). The department's undersecretary will issue the necessary decisions to implement the resolution and oversee the court's operations.

The specialised court builds on the UAE's wider efforts in recent years to fight human trafficking.

In 2023, the UAE Cabinet adopted amendments to the law, expanding services for victims such as educational support and safe return to their home countries. The legislation also tightened sanctions, criminalising incitement to commit trafficking and increasing penalties for perpetrators.

According to the UAE government, combating human trafficking is part of a comprehensive action plan that focuses on prevention, prosecution of traffickers, protection of survivors, and promotion of international cooperation. The country maintains a network of shelters, raises awareness of the crime, and enforces penalties, including a minimum fine of Dh100,000 and at least five years in jail for offenders.