UAE Vice-President arrives in Algiers to attend Arab Summit

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, arrived on Tuesday in Algiers, to attend the 31st Arab Summit.
Sheikh Mohammed is leading the UAE delegation to the two-day Summit, which commenced on Tuesday in the Algerian capital.
On his arrival in Algiers, Sheikh Mohammed was received by Ayman ben Abdelrahman, Prime Minister of Algeria, at an official ceremony held at the Houari Boumediene International Airport.
"Today, I participated in the Arab summit meetings in Algeria. The islands of one and a half million martyrs, and the brave and proud people. Our stances over the past 50 years have been consistent in support of Arab issues and will remain. Consolidating our joint Arab action will remain a major goal in our foreign policy," Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.
Sheikh Mohammed is being accompanied by a high level delegation that includes Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President; Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy; Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State; Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Chairman of Protocols for the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE; Yousef Saif Khamis Sebaa Al Ali, UAE Ambassador to Algeria, and Mariam Al Kaabi, Permanent Representative of the UAE in the Arab League.
