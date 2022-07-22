UAE: Veteran South Indian actor Kamal Haasan awarded Golden Visa

He is among the few veterans to have received the coveted 10-year residency

Photo: @ikamalhaasan/Twitter

By Web Desk Published: Fri 22 Jul 2022, 11:40 AM Last updated: Fri 22 Jul 2022, 11:44 AM

Kamal Haasan, an Indian actor with a 200+ film career spanning more than 60 years, has been awarded the UAE's highly-coveted Golden Visa.

He announced that he received the visa in a tweet, where he also thanked officials for a tour of General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) offices.

He received this prestigious accolade from Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General, GDRFA, who also gave him a tour of its offices in Dubai.

Haasan is the latest in a long line of prominent personalities from various nations across the world, to receive this accolade.

The expansive list includes prominent names like KS Chitra, Shah Rukh Khan, Mohanlal, Boney Kapoor, and Dubai-based veteran businessmen-philanthropists, MA Yusuff Ali and Bharat J Mehra, nurses, doctors and academics.

"Thanks to Dubai Film and TV Commission for supporting talents and creative people," Haasan added in a tweet.

The actor is currently riding on the success of his latest film Vikram (2022).

ALSO READ: