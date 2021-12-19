UAE: Vehicles cut across lanes dangerously in new video; police issue warning

Surveillance footage shows how reckless lane indiscipline can be

A new video released by the Abu Dhabi Police shows just how dangerous lane indiscipline can be. The video features multiple footages from surveillance cameras and shows vehicles recklessly cut across lanes from the speed track to an exit.

Sharing the video on social media, the police said the practice results in accidents and casualties. The fine for the offence is Dh400, the police warned.

Earlier this year, the police had revealed the top causes of serious accidents in the Emirate: Distracted driving, sudden swerving, entering a road without ensuring that it is clear, tailgating and speeding.

The police had also said that distracted driving leads to lane deviation and accidents.