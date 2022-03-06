UAE using UNSC role to push for peace in Ukraine: Sheikh Mohamed tells Austrian leader

The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Chancellor of Austria exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of common concern

Wam

By Wam Published: Sun 6 Mar 2022, 10:51 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the Chancellor of Austria, Carl Nehmer, have deliberated the prospects of further strengthening bilateral relations in light of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

This came as Sheikh Mohamed on Sunday welcomed the Austrian leader, who is on a working visit to the UAE, at Al Shate' Palace.

The two sides exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of common concern, foremost of which is the development of the Ukraine crisis and its impact on global security and peace.

They underlined the need to find a peaceful settlement for the crisis through dialogue, negotiation and diplomatic solutions, and stressed the importance of providing humanitarian support to the affected civilians to ensure their protection and assistance.

Sheikh Mohamed stressed that the UAE, through its presidency of the UN Security Council during March, is doing everything in its power to encourage peaceful solutions to the Ukraine crisis, and to cooperate with all parties concerned to promote international peace.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed noted the close relations between the UAE and Austria and the steady growth in cooperation witnessed over the past years. He pointed out that the UAE is keen to advance the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two nations in various fields, particularly in areas of economy, technology, energy, education and other domains in line with the priorities set by their leadership to achieve the aspirations of their peoples for development and prosperity.

At the beginning of the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed renewed his congratulations to Nehmer for taking oath as Austria's Federal Chancellor, wishing him success in serving his country and people. He also wished Austria continued progress, growth and stability.

Sheikh Mohamed also expressed his gratitude to Nehmer for Austria's position condemning the Houthi terrorist attacks on civil facilities and sites in the UAE.

For his part, the Austrian Chancellor thanked Sheikh Mohamed for the warm reception and hospitality, stressing Austria's keenness to strengthen its relations with the UAE at all levels, with the objective of supporting security and stability in the region and the entire world.