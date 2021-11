UAE-US initiative announce $4 billion investment to speed up innovation in climate-smart agriculture

Initiative was launched as part of the World Leaders' Summit at COP26

By Wam Published: Tue 2 Nov 2021, 7:19 PM

The Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate (AIM for Climate) – a major new initiative led by the UAE and US with the support of over 30 governments – officially launched today and announced an "early harvest" of $4 billion of increased investment to accelerate innovation for climate-smart agriculture and food systems over the next five years. The UAE has pledged $1 billion of increased investment as part of this initiative.

Launched as part of the World Leaders’ Summit at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), the initiative aims to increase and accelerate agricultural and food systems innovation in support of climate action.

Nearly 25 per cent of all greenhouse gas emissions come from agriculture. AIM for Climate is focused on leveraging high-potential economic returns and job creation from innovation investment in a sector that employs over 2 billion people and feeds the world’s growing population.

Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, the UAE's Special Envoy for Climate Change and Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, said, "AIM for Climate is focusing on a sector that has been previously overlooked in terms of the opportunities it offers for global climate action. This initiative demonstrates the UAE’s holistic and inclusive approach to climate action, which characterises our offer to host COP28. The UAE has already driven change in the energy sector through green innovation and growth, investing over US$17 billion in clean energy around the world. AIM for Climate is a smart extension of that investment strategy, and the UAE is pleased to pledge $1 billion as part of the initiative."

John Kerry, U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, said, "The United States is proud to be launching the Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate initiative alongside the United Arab Emirates and over 80 partners across the globe. Investment in climate-smart agriculture innovation is critical to addressing the climate crisis. Innovation can reduce emissions, feed the world’s growing population, and help farmers and ranchers mitigate and adapt to climate change. AIM for Climate has an impressive start, garnering US$4 billion in increased investment in climate-smart agriculture and food systems innovation thus far, but together AIM for Climate partners can and must do more to catalyse even greater investment in the years ahead. I look forward to seeing what AIM for Climate can accomplish and encourage more to join this effort."

Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment, said, "A major part of the climate challenge revolves around food and agriculture. When we consider that about a quarter of all greenhouse gas emissions come from agriculture, and the world’s growing population is increasingly dependent on climate-vulnerable food production, we can see the urgency of driving investments in agricultural innovation and R&D. AIM for Climate is the kind of bold move towards accelerating the global food systems transformation that we need, to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 2 and eradicate world hunger by 2030. The initiative will go a long way in mobilising a global movement to strengthen food security, transform our food systems into more sustainable ones and mitigate climate change."

"The climate crisis threatens to disrupt food systems around the globe, exacerbate food insecurity and negatively impact farmers’ livelihoods. We must invest in innovative, science-based solutions to help agriculture mitigate and adapt to climate change – and that’s what AIM for Climate is all about," U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said. "We welcome our newest AIM for Climate supporters and urge additional nations and organisations to join us in this global effort to accelerate agricultural innovation through increased investment in research and development."

The initiative seeks to enable ambitious investment in climate-smart agriculture and food systems innovation to help create a surge of solutions, enabling the world to meet nutritional needs, increase agricultural productivity, improve livelihoods, conserve nature and biodiversity, build resilience to climate change, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and sequester carbon.