UAE urges UN Security Council to expand Sudan arms embargo

The UAE has called on the UN Security Council to expand its arms embargo across Sudan, saying stronger international action is needed to stem weapons flows and help bring the conflict to an end.

The call came after the UN Security Council agreed to extend its Sudan sanctions regime for one month, keeping the existing arms embargo on Sudan’s Darfur region in place while giving members more time to negotiate possible changes to the measures. The extension runs until October 9.

“The Council must use this time to reach agreement on meaningful measures that respond to the realities of the conflict and contribute to bringing it to an end,” the UAE Mission to the UN said in a statement issued on Saturday.

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The UAE urged the council to widen the arms embargo to cover all of Sudan and apply it to all parties involved in the fighting, as well as the networks supplying them.

“Such a measure would help stem the flow of weapons to the belligerents, protect civilians, and support efforts to end the conflict,” it said.

"Sudan is enduring one of the world's most devastating humanitarian crises. Urgent international action is needed to compel both warring parties and their affiliated militias to end hostilities and ensure safe, rapid and unhindered humanitarian access," the statement added.

"The UAE remains committed to working closely with its Quad partners and supporting the efforts of the Quintet and other international and regional partners to support a political solution that brings an end to this civil war. The UAE reaffirms that there is no military solution to the conflict in Sudan. The only viable path to lasting peace is an independent, civilian-led transition, free from the influence of the warring parties and extremist groups," it concluded.