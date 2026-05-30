UAE urges citizens not to travel to 3 Ebola-hit countries

In light of Ebola-related health developments, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs has advised citizens against travelling to Uganda, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and South Sudan, except when necessary.

The Ministry also urged citizens currently in these countries to exercise maximum caution and vigilance, follow health and safety instructions issued by local authorities, register with the “I’m Here” service, and contact the Ministry in case of emergencies.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

Amid rising concerns, UAE health authorities said on May 19 they are fully prepared to respond to any emerging health developments, including those related to Ebola.

The National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority and the Ministry of Health and Prevention said the country’s preparedness and health monitoring systems are continuously reviewed in line with approved standards.

Bahrain, Jordan suspend travel from some African countries

Bahrain had earlier announced a suspension on the entry of foreign travellers arriving from South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Uganda, citing the ongoing Ebola outbreak.

The suspension took effect on May 19 and will remain in place for 30 days, according to the state news agency.

Bahrain became the first GCC country and among the few globally to introduce such precautionary travel restrictions aimed at preventing the virus from entering the kingdom.

Jordan has also suspended the entry of travellers arriving from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda, according to the Jordanian state news agency.