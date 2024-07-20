UAE: ‘Urgent trial’ ordered for Bangladeshis who protested against home country’s govt

Jumping a red light is a serious traffic offence punishable by a hefty Dh1,000 fine, 12 black points, and a 30-day vehicle confiscation
The UAE Public Prosecution has ordered an immediate investigation into a group of Bangladeshi nationals who have protested against the government of their country in the UAE.
The group have allegedly rioted, disrupted public facilities, and destroyed public and private property.
The prosecution has also asked for an urgent trial for all those accused.
