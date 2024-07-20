E-Paper

UAE: ‘Urgent trial’ ordered for Bangladeshis who protested against home country’s govt

The group have allegedly rioted, disrupted public facilities, and destroyed public and private property

By Wam

Published: Sat 20 Jul 2024, 4:59 PM

The UAE Public Prosecution has ordered an immediate investigation into a group of Bangladeshi nationals who have protested against the government of their country in the UAE.

The group have allegedly rioted, disrupted public facilities, and destroyed public and private property.


The prosecution has also asked for an urgent trial for all those accused.

