UAE says Uranus Star drinking water import not permitted after two deaths in Oman

Published: Fri 10 Oct 2025, 2:13 PM

The UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MoCCAE) confirmed on Friday that no official permits have been issued to import or trade 'Uranus Star' bottled drinking water or any other products from the same brand. The ministry also confirmed that the products have not been detected at major retail outlets in the country.

The announcement came after two people in Oman recently died from drinking 'Uranus Star' bottled water, a brand from Iran. An expat woman died on September 29, while an Omani passed away on October 1, after being hospitalised along with his family.

Omani authorities issued a public warning and recalled the product. Laboratory testing of samples revealed that 'Uranus Star' contained "amphetamine," which was proven to have been deliberately introduced into some of the product's packages.

UAE’s MoCCAE, meanwhile, said on Friday (October 10), “As part of (our) continuous monitoring of regional market developments — most notably the confirmed contamination of (Uranus Star) product with harmful substances in a neighboring country — (we have) activated immediate verification steps.”

"These steps included direct coordination with all relevant local food safety authorities in each emirate. It also involves scrutinising food shipment records at all the nation's ports of entry,” MoCCAE added.

The Ministry has also intensified its procedures and oversight to ensure that no permits or authorisations have been issued for the entry of shipments of the ‘Uranus Star’ bottled water or any other products from the same brand.

MoCCAE urged the public, who may have acquired the product from any source, to immediately dispose of any quantities in their possession, however small, and to refrain from consuming this brand of water to protect their health and safety.