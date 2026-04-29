UAE takes new measures to combat money laundering and financial crime

The UAE is tightening its systems, improving coordination, and upgrading tools to better fight money laundering, terrorism financing, and related crimes.

The National Committee for Anti-Money Laundering, Combating the Financing of Terrorism, and Proliferation Financing adopted a set of decisions and initiatives to enhance national readiness and advance investigation and enforcement tools. During its second meeting of 2026, the authority decided to strengthen institutional integration among relevant entities to support the system’s sustainability and its ability to keep pace with regional and international developments.

The committee reviewed updates on the work of technical teams and progress achieved across several regulatory and operational initiatives, as part of ongoing efforts to enhance the efficiency of the national system and strengthen its capacity to measure and continuously improve performance.

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In this context, the committee approved the restructuring of its subcommittees and the updating of their mandates to reflect current priorities and enhance coordination among concerned entities. The decisions also included the development of work methodologies and follow-up mechanisms to support more effective national-level decision-making.

As part of efforts to develop law enforcement tools and improve procedural efficiency, the committee adopted the “National Guide on Financial Intelligence and Money Laundering Investigations", which includes updated procedures for organising investigations, tracking and confiscating assets, and strengthening coordination among competent authorities to enhance outcomes. The guide also incorporates virtual assets within its scope and regulates asset recovery mechanisms, thereby improving the effectiveness and reach of financial investigations.

Reinforcing a risk-based approach, the committee approved risk assessments covering financial institutions, virtual asset service providers, and designated non-financial businesses and professions, supporting the updating of sectoral risk classifications and enabling more precise and effective supervisory and enforcement actions.

As part of national efforts to support policy development and enhance preparedness in this vital field, the committee also approved the second public version of the “National Risk Assessment for Proliferation Financing.”

Within the same framework, the committee endorsed the “National Risk Assessment for Non-Profit Organisations", aimed at strengthening transparency and applying a risk-based methodology within the sector.

The subcommittee for supervisory authorities and the subcommittee for anti-money laundering investigation entities also presented a detailed update on unlicensed activities, including key findings and outcomes achieved by the national task force established under the umbrella of the National Committee.

Balama stated that the decisions adopted reflect the national system’s transition to a more advanced stage of integration and implementation through updated institutional frameworks, enhanced national guides and assessments, and improved readiness of relevant entities to address evolving risks.

He added that these steps form a key pillar in ensuring the sustainability of the UAE’s framework for combating money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism and proliferation, reinforcing effective governance and a risk-based approach, and enhancing the efficiency of coordinated national efforts while maintaining the integrity of the financial system and the confidence of the international community.