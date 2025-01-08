UAE: Up to Dh30,000 release fees for impounded vehicles in Sharjah

When the decision was announced on Tuesday, authorities had not yet released the list of updated fees
After Sharjah yesterday announced a new decision revising the fees for the release of impounded vehicles, it today released a list of fines and penalties.
These offences, including reckless driving and negligence, pose significant risks to the safety of people and property. Once the legal impoundment period has expired, the decision aims to facilitate the return of these vehicles.
When the decision was announced on Tuesday, authorities had not yet released the list. However, Sharjah Media has now put up the table of fees.
Find the complete list below:
|Violation
|Release Fee
|1
|Riding motorcycles in areas where signs indicate that motorcycles are prohibited.
|Dh20,000
|2
|Riding motorcycles without a license or driving on public roads.
|Dh30,000
|3
|Driving and overtaking between vehicles through the yellow line section.
|Dh5,000
|4
|Driving on public roads endangering others' lives.
|Dh20,000
|5
|Driving in a manner that causes damage to public or private facilities.
|Dh15,000
|6
|Driving at a speed of 200km/hour or above.
|Dh10,000
|7
|Exceeding the speed limit by more than 80km/hour.
|Dh5,000
|8
|Not stopping after causing a traffic accident involving heavy vehicles.
|Dh10,000
|9
|Not stopping after causing a traffic accident involving light vehicles.
|Dh5,000
|10
|Evasion of a traffic officer for light vehicles.
|Dh5,000
|11
|Evasion of a traffic officer for heavy vehicles.
|Dh10,000
|12
|Running a red traffic light causing an accident involving light vehicles.
|Dh5,000
|13
|Running a red traffic light causing an accident involving heavy vehicles or motorcycles.
|Dh5,000
|14
|Modifying the vehicle without prior authorisation or causing unauthorized modifications: First time.
|Dh10,000
|15
|Modifying the vehicle without prior authorisation or causing unauthorized modifications: Second time.
|Dh15,000
|16
|Modifying the vehicle without prior authorisation or causing unauthorized modifications: Third time.
|Dh15,000
