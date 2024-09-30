E-Paper

UAE: Up to Dh200,000 fine for issuing unlicensed religious rulings

The UAE Council for Fatwa stated it is the only authority responsible for issuing general fatwas in the country

Published: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 6:19 PM

Last updated: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 6:24 PM

Fines starting from Dh10,000 and reaching up till Dh200,000 will be imposed on any institution that issues fatwas or religious rulings, apart from the UAE Council for Fatwa, the authority reminded on Monday.

The UAE Council for Fatwa is the only authority permitted to issue general fatwas in the country, in accordance with Federal Law No. (3) of 2024.


The penalty also includes the possibility of closing the violating institution, depending on the situation. In case of repeat violations, the fine will be doubled, the authority added.

Earlier this year, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed issued two federal decrees forming the UAE Council for Fatwa and appointing Abdullah bin Bayyah as Chairman of the Council with the Grade of Minister.

The authority is responsible for issuing general, urgent, and new fatwas on various matters, conducting studies and researches in various fields of fatwas, providing legal opinions on relevant legislation, licensing the practice of issuing fatwas, and training and developing the skills of muftis.

