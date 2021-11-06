UAE: Up to Dh13,000 fine for driving noisy, modified cars

Residents can watch international professional ice hockey league match, musical on ice performed by Olympic figure skating champions
Motorists face fines of up to Dh13,000 and 12 black points for driving illegally modified vehicles and causing loud noise on the roads, Abu Dhabi Police said.
Some motorists make unauthorised modifications to their vehicles to generate speed, artificial sound and to get attention on roads.
Police have warned such motorists, especially youngsters, against driving vehicles recklessly and causing noise on roads and sandy areas near residential communities.
“Noise from vehicles creates disturbance among the general public and causes a state of panic. Such negative behaviour leads to tension and nervousness among other motorists, pedestrians, and also residents, especially kids, patients and elders, living in communities where such a noisy vehicle passes,” police said.
Residents have been urged to call 999 to report about such violators.
“We will not tolerate those drivers, who make such noises from their vehicles, and take necessary legal measures against them.”
Driving a vehicle that causes noise results in a fine of Dh2,000 and 12 black points. Making unauthorised changes to chassis or engine leads to Dh1,000 fine, 12 black points and impounding of the vehicle for 30 days. And to release the vehicle, the owner needs to pay Dh10,000 within 3 months.
“In case of non-payment of dues, the vehicle will be put up for sale at a public auction.”
