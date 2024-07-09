UAE: Up to Dh100,000 fine over illegal use of prescription drugs, authority warns

Aldar and Dubai Cares have partnered to distribute these kits to students from low-income families
The UAE has a strict no-tolerance policy on the use of psychotropic substances. However, two years ago, it made amendments to the law (Article 30) and included rehabilitation of first-time drug offenders.
Today, Abu Dhabi's Judicial Court took to social media to remind residents of the penalties on the abuse of prescription narcotics and psychotropic substances.
The penalties have been listed by the number of times the offence has been committed.
Offenders will be sentenced to prison for three months and will have to cough up at least Dh20,000 till Dh100,000 for the fine.
If repeated for the second time, the offender will be sentenced to prison for no less than six months and will be fined between Dh20,000 and Dh100,000.
For a third offence, the penalty depends on the time of narcotic that has been abused. Fines can exceed Dh100,000 and jail time will be at least one year.
This list of penalties is part of the law under Article 41 and 43 of the Federal Decree Law No. (30) of 2021 on Combating Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances.
