UAE: Up to Dh10,000 fees for 17 drone-related services

Fees ranging from Dh200 to Dh10,000 have been specified for services related to drones in the UAE. This came in a Cabinet resolution that details 17 types of services including issuing permits, renewal, registration certificates, and establishment of facilities.
The service fees have been specified in Cabinet resolution No. 58 – a copy of which Khaleej Times has seen – and published in the Official Gazette in June. It is not immediately clear how or when the new fees will be levied, although the resolution states that it will be effective 60 days from the date of publication in the Official Gazette.
|Service
|Issuance fees
|Renewal fees (if any)
|A drone registration certificate for entertainment
|Dh200 upon issuance
|Dh200 for renewal every two years
|A drone registration certificate for "event organisation" category
|Aircraft weight, in kilograms, multiplied by the number of aircraft, multiplied by Dh20 - upon issuance.
|A pilot certificate
|Dh100 upon issuance
|Dh100 upon renewal, every 5 years
|A drone operator accreditation certificate for the "commercial, government, and event organisation" categories
|Dh5,000 upon issuance
|Dh5,000 upon annual renewal
|An approved aircraft training institution certificate
|Dh10,000 upon issuance
|Dh10,000 upon annual renewal
|A permit to approve the manufacture, design, or maintenance of aircraft
|Dh10,000 upon issuance
|Dh10,000 upon annual renewal
|Approval to establish facilities for drone activities
|Dh5,000 upon issuance
|Dh5,000 upon annual renewal
|Approval to establish airstrips
|Dh5,000 upon issuance
|Dh5,000 upon annual renewal
|Certificates for safety assessment bodies
|Dh5,000 upon issuance
|Dh5,000 upon annual renewal
|Safety certificate
|Dh1,000 upon issuance
|Dh1,000 upon annual renewal
|Approval to establish fuel and energy supply stations
|Dh5,000 upon issuance
|Dh5,000 upon annual renewal
As per the resolution, the General Civil Aviation Authority has been tasked with implementation. It will collect the fees through solutions developed by the Ministry of Finance. Relevant authorities in each Emirate will coordinate with the GCAA to offer drone-related services and charge the appropriate fees.
The Cabinet has also retained the authority to amend these fees as necessary, including making additions, deletions, or other adjustments to the fee structure.
In 2022, the UAE’s Ministry of Interior had banned the use of drones and light sports aircraft for “owners, practitioners and enthusiasts” after instances of misuse.
