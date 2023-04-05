UAE: Up to Dh1 million fine, 5 years in jail for unlicensed collection of money

The person in question will also be required to return back the acquired funds, warns the Public Prosecution

By Web Desk Published: Wed 5 Apr 2023, 9:43 PM

The UAE Public Prosecution (PP) explained today, through a post on its social media accounts, the penalty for unlicensed collection of money.

According to Article No. 41 of the Federal Decree Law No. 34 of 2021 on Combatting Rumors and Cybercrimes, a person who invites or promotes for a competition or a cryptocurrency, or a person who creates or manages a fake company or portfolio in order to receive or collect money from the public for the purpose of the investment, management, utilisation, or development thereof – without being licensed by the concerned authorities to do so – shall be sentenced to imprisonment.

The imprisonment will be for a duration of not more than five years. The offender may also be fined a monetary penalty of not less than Dh,250,000 and not more than Dh1 million.

The person will also be required to return back the acquired funds.

These posts are part of the Public Prosecution's continuous efforts to promote legal culture among the UAE's residents and increase their awareness about the latest legislations in the country.

