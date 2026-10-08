UAE: Up to 7 years in jail for inciting, assisting suicide under new law

People who incite or assist another person to die by suicide could face up to seven years in prison under amendments to the UAE's Crimes and Penalties Law announced on Thursday, October 8.

The new provisions introduce “graduated penalties” for inciting or assisting suicide. This means the punishment becomes more severe depending on the consequences, including whether the person survives, suffers serious injuries or dies by suicide.

The penalty is detention and a fine, or either of the two, if the person attempts suicide as a result of the incitement or assistance but death does not result.

The penalty rises to temporary imprisonment of not less than three years and not more than five, and a fine, if the attempt causes a permanent disability, or leads to the victim's illness or inability to carry out personal tasks for more than 20 days.

The penalty is imprisonment of not less than five years and not more than seven if the incitement or assistance leads to the victim's suicide.

As reported by Khaleej Times, the amendments also decriminalise attempted suicide, meaning that people who attempt to take their own lives will no longer face criminal punishment for the attempt itself. The move aims to encourage those experiencing psychological crises to seek help without fear of legal consequences.

Stricter penalties for vulnerable victims

The amendments also introduce additional protections for victims under 18 years of age or those with “diminished will or perception”.

Inciting or assisting suicide in such cases will be treated as an “aggravating circumstance”.

If the person who dies by suicide or attempts it lacks will or perception, the offender will face the penalty prescribed for intentional murder or attempted intentional murder, as the case may be.

The government said these provisions aim to strengthen legal protection for people “who are most vulnerable to exploitation or harm”.

Deportation of foreign offenders

The amendments also stipulate that any foreign national convicted of inciting or assisting suicide must be deported from the UAE.

The new law also allows courts to exempt an offender from punishment if they voluntarily intervene before the suicide is completed and their actions successfully prevent the person's death.

However, the exemption does not apply if the attempt results in permanent disability, or causes illness or an inability to perform personal tasks for more than 20 days.

According to the government, the provision is intended to encourage people involved in such offences to voluntarily withdraw from their actions and intervene to prevent loss of life.

The amendments are part of the UAE's efforts to modernise its criminal justice system, strengthen protection for vulnerable members of society and balance legal deterrence with humanitarian considerations.