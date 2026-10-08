UAE unveils visual identity for 55th Eid Al Etihad as countdown begins

The UAE has unveiled the official visual identity for its 55th Eid Al Etihad celebrations, marking the start of a 55-day countdown to the National Day on December 2.

This year's celebrations will focus on the families, generations and communities that have shaped the country's journey over the past 55 years, highlighting the shared values, traditions and experiences that connect people across the Emirates.

Coinciding with the UAE's Year of Family, the 55th Eid Al Etihad will celebrate the nation as a "family of families", reflecting the sense of belonging and unity shared by citizens and residents.

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The newly revealed visual identity draws inspiration from traditional Emirati homes, architecture, cultural traditions and the country's natural landscapes, incorporating familiar places and elements that reflect the UAE's heritage.

Inspired by a family photo album, the design combines archival photographs with present-day images to capture everyday moments, national pride and community spirit.

Through these elements, the visual identity aims to tell the story of the UAE's Union through the experiences and memories of its people, highlighting how families and communities have contributed to the country's development across generations.

Eisa Alsubousi, Director of Strategic and Creative Affairs at the 55th Eid Al Etihad Team, said the occasion provides an opportunity to reflect on the nation's achievements while looking towards its future.

"The story of the UAE is one of resilience and a shared determination to build a better future. Over the past 55 years, generations have carried forward the values and traditions that give our nation its character, making the UAE a family of families united by a common sense of purpose and belonging," he said.

"The 55th Eid Al Etihad is an opportunity to honour that journey and look forward to what we can achieve together."

As the countdown begins, families and communities across the UAE are being encouraged to prepare their own celebrations and participate in activities marking the national occasion.

Further announcements, stories and opportunities for public participation will be revealed over the coming 55 days leading up to December 2.