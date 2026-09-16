UAE shuts down nearly 200 social media accounts for illegal domestic worker services

Around 200 social media accounts promoting unlicensed domestic worker recruitment and employment services were shut down in the UAE during the first half of 2026, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) said on Wednesday.

The accounts were closed in cooperation with the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) after authorities found they were offering domestic worker services without the required licences or links to recruitment offices licensed by Mohre.

The ministry said it is using field inspections alongside electronic monitoring, tracking systems and artificial intelligence to identify and tackle illegal practices in the domestic worker services market.

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The move comes as domestic worker recruitment offers continue to be circulated through social media, where families may encounter advertisements from providers whose licensing status is unclear.

Mohre said using licensed domestic worker recruitment offices gives employers access to regulated contracts and approved prices and packages, as well as a channel to raise complaints or provide feedback to the ministry.

Licensed offices are also required to follow procedures governing the recruitment and employment of domestic workers, while workers must meet the relevant regulatory requirements, the ministry said.

Mohre urged families and employers to verify the source of any domestic worker offer advertised on social media before making payments or proceeding with a recruitment service.

The ministry said it would continue developing its digital monitoring tools in cooperation with other authorities to detect unlicensed activity and protect customers.

Members of the public can report misleading advertisements or unlicensed domestic worker services to MoHRE on 600590000. The ministry also publishes a list of licensed domestic worker recruitment offices through its official website.