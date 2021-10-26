UAE, UN discuss ways to achieve sustainable development goals

The symbol of the state for the last 50 years will remain for the next 50, he stated
UAE10 hours ago
The UAE and the United Nations discussed ways to promote partnerships to achieve United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on Tuesday
UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi met with Amina Mohammed, the deputy secretary-general of the UN and chair of the UN Sustainable Development Group. The two discussed ways to promote partnership between the government of UAE and the UN in various fields and reviewed issues of common interest.
The leaders discussed means of better cooperation in various fields; highlighted the UAE’s efforts to achieve the UN goals for the next decade; and discussed the UAE SDGs Data Hub, launched by the UAE government in 2018 to monitor and report milestones and progress towards achieving the SDGs.
The attendees discussed enhancing cooperation in the fields of advanced technology and data and reviewed the future vision of the UAE and its 10 principles for the Next 50 Years.
The meeting also reviewed the preparations for the United Nations Public Service Forum, which will be held in the UAE from December 13-15.
Al Gergawi said the UAE is embracing clear future directions based on promoting international partnerships to build a better future for the next generations. The minister also said the UAE is committed to undertaking an active role in achieving the UN SDGs.
UN commends UAE's role in promoting development
Meanwhile, the UN deputy secretary-general praised the UAE’s active role in supporting international efforts to achieve the UN SDGs and its effective partnership with the United Nations in various development fields and humanitarian projects.
She also praised the role of Expo 2020 Dubai in providing a global platform for talents and great minds to meet and exchange knowledge to help develop a better future.
