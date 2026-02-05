Saudi suspends 1,800 Umrah agencies: UAE operators urge pilgrims to follow approved plans

Saudi Arabia’s decision to suspend nearly 1,800 foreign Umrah travel agencies has caused concern among operators in the UAE, especially with the Umrah season picking up during the holy month of Ramadan.

While Saudi authorities cited performance deficiencies and weak service quality, UAE-based Umrah operators appealed to pilgrims to follow approved travel plans.

According to Umrah operators in the UAE, Saudi Arabia now tracks pilgrims from arrival to exit. This includes visa details, hotel bookings, transport, and exit dates. If what is shown in the system does not match what actually happens, the agency linked to the pilgrim is held responsible, they explained.

The agents have asked pilgrims to avoid these mistakes:

Booking only the Umrah visa

Some pilgrims book only the Umrah visa and skip hotel or transport bookings. “Agencies that issued only visas without booking hotels or transport are facing problems,” said Qaiser Mahmood from Asaa Travel and Tourism. “The system expects full details, and when those are missing, companies get flagged.”

Changing hotels after arrival

Pilgrims sometimes change hotels after reaching Saudi Arabia. “The system shows one hotel, but the pilgrim stays somewhere else,” said Mahmood. “This creates a mismatch.”

Staying with relatives

Some pilgrims choose to stay with relatives instead of the booked hotel. “Staying with relatives is not allowed under Umrah rules,” said Mahmood.

Choosing unapproved hotels

Pilgrims sometimes pick cheaper hotels that are not approved by authorities. “A few hotels are not approved by the Saudi authorities, but pilgrims still choose them,” said Mahmood.

Travelling without registered transport

Some pilgrims arrange their own travel within the Kingdom. “When travel is not registered in the system, authorities see gaps,” said Mahmood.

Overstaying Umrah visas

“Some pilgrims do not exit the country on time,” said Shihab Perwad of Rehan Al Jazeera Tourism. “This is a serious violation.”

Modifying bookings after confirmation

Agents said that Umrah bookings are often done on trust, but changes after confirmation can cause trouble.

“We finalise every step after consulting the traveller. If pilgrims modify bookings later or do not follow the itinerary, the responsibility falls on us,” said Perwad.

Agents urge pilgrims to follow rules

Operators said that they now strongly advise pilgrims to book full packages and avoid changes. “We always advise pilgrims to book the entire package, not just the visa,” said Perwad. “We urge them to stay at the booked hotels and not play with the bookings.”

Mahmood urged that flexibility has reduced as Saudi Arabia tightens monitoring.

What pilgrims should remember

Umrah operators said that pilgrims must understand that their actions directly affect the agency. The message from UAE agents is clear: “Book a full package, follow the approved plan, do not change hotels or travel routes, and exit Saudi Arabia on time,” said the operators.