UAE: Ukrainian women taking up arms to defend families, freedom is inspiring, says Hillary Clinton

Clinton hoped for humanitarian corridors for Ukrainians to escape the conflict and sanctioning of the gas and oil coming out of Russia

Hillary Clinton addressing the Forbes 30/50 Summit in Abu Dhabi. Photo: Ashwani Kumar

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Tue 8 Mar 2022, 3:43 PM

Ukrainian women fighting for their families, communities and freedom is “tragic but inspiring”, Hillary Clinton said at the Forbes 30/50 Summit in Abu Dhabi.

“The level of defence and determination that Ukrainian people are showing starting with their President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy going all the way down to grandmothers and young women taking up arms for the first time to defend their families and communities is tragic but inspiring,” the former US secretary of state noted while joining the summit virtually on the International Women’s Day.

The Russia-Ukraine crisis has entered day 13 and Clinton lauded the resilience shown by Ukrainian people in their face-off against tanks and advanced weaponry.

“Two weeks ago, these people, especially these women, were taking care of their babies, planning their weddings, going to work, continuing their education,” Clinton said.

“If you are not fighting for an ideology, not for a dictator, but you are fighting for your family and your home, community, what you have grown up in, your freedom, that too me is so inspiring, and something that the world needs to understand.”

Terming the situation in Ukraine as “heart-breaking”, she welcomed the imposition of international sanctions and provision of assistance to the affected people.

“I am delighted and relieved that up until now the world has really stood with Ukraine. And I hope that the world will stay with Ukraine while they try to protect their homeland and all that they hold dear, including freedom and democracy.”

Clinton hoped for humanitarian corridors for Ukrainians to escape the conflict and sanctioning of the gas and oil coming out of Russia. She reiterated that it’s important for the world to stand with Ukraine and that people shouldn’t get tired while offering support as the conflict is not expected to end quickly.

“I hope people will continue to pay attention to the news coverage. Understand that Ukrainians are, I would argue, fighting for all of us, fighting for values that we hold dear, and not get discouraged and not turn away.”

Clinton was presented the first-ever Forbes International Women’s Day Lifetime Achievement Award.

“There is a lot we can do when we are supported and networked by others. And that’s why this conference is so critically important. For me it’s a delight to be part of it, even though, virtually,” she said in her address to a generation of women from Forbes’ ‘30 Under 30’ and ‘50 Over 50’ lists.