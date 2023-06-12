UAE, Ukraine discuss developments related to humanitarian situation in Ukraine

By WAM Published: Mon 12 Jun 2023, 11:24 AM

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine has received Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment, who is leading a UAE delegation on an official visit to Ukraine.

Almheiri conveyed to the Ukrainian President the greetings of the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court.

In turn, President Zelenskyy relayed his greetings to the UAE President and the Vice Presidents, wishing the UAE government and people further growth and prosperity.

The meeting discussed ways of strengthening the friendship and cooperation between the two countries in various fields, as well as developments related to the humanitarian situation in the wake of the Ukraine crisis and its fallout, especially on children, in line with the UAE’s efforts to alleviate the suffering of affected Ukrainians.

The Ukrainian President expressed his appreciation to the UAE and its leadership for their ongoing support of the Ukrainian people in times of hardship, underscoring the active role that the UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed plays in maintaining peace and stability around the world.

During the visit, Almheiri also met with Olena Zelenska, First Lady of Ukraine and Chairwoman of the Olena Zelenska Foundation, during which they talked about the UAE’s humanitarian support for children affected by the Ukrainian crisis. They also reviewed new projects to rebuild and renovate damaged hospitals and schools and developments related to the Foundation’s “Family-Type Orphanages” project, which the UAE supported by allocating US$4 million to construct ten buildings that can accommodate around 100 children.

Zelenska expressed her gratitude to the UAE leadership, government and people for the humanitarian and relief aid provided to support the Ukrainian people and Ukrainian refugees in neighbouring countries since the crisis began, stressing the UAE’s key role in achieving peace and stability worldwide.

For her part, Almheiri affirmed that the UAE, guided by its wise leadership’s directives, remains steadfast in its humanitarian efforts to support Ukraine through the donation of 2,500 computers to help students pursue remote education and continue their studies, as part of its approach to providing humanitarian aid and support to people around the world.

As part of a collaboration with the Ukrainian Embassy in the UAE, Almheiri presented Zelenska with a collection of letters from Ukrainian children living in the UAE sent to their friends in Ukraine, in a gesture representing hope.

The UAE is continuing its humanitarian drive to support and provide relief to those affected by the crisis in Ukraine. In October 2022, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed directed the provision of $100 million to support Ukrainian civilians.

Moreover, the UAE had sent three aircraft carrying emergency supplies, including 2,520 power generators, an additional 11 aircraft carrying supplies, 540 tonnes of medical and food supplies, and 94 tonnes of non-food items. It also provided six ambulances to support Ukrainian refugees in Poland, Moldova and Bulgaria.

The UAE delegation included Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for International Development Affairs, Salem Ahmed Al Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to Ukraine, and a number of officials.

