UAE: UK expat gets lucky for 13th time, wins Dh1 million in Mahzooz draw

By Web Desk Published: Thu 31 Aug 2023, 12:20 PM

On August 27, 2023, Kristofer, a 36-year-old UK expat in the UAE, won a Mahzooz draw for the 13th time.

The man, a distinguished name in the local professional football landscape, won Dh1 million this time.

The father of two says that he has not yet informed his family of his millionaire status as he is still adapting to his sudden windfall. "Every week, I take part in Mahzooz draws, because you can't win if you're not in it," reveals Kristofer.

However, Seng-Boon, another long-term participant, has won yet again with Mahzooz. In 2021, he bagged Dh1 million, this time he shares Dh200,000 with 19 other fortunate participants.

Seng-Boon, a Singaporean expat who partly won the second prize of Dh200,000 in the same draw, had also won the second prize of Dh1 million previously as part of Mahzooz’s old prize structure in 2021. “The feeling of winning again after being made a millionaire in 2021 is surreal. Mahzooz has changed my life in so many ways, which is why I continued to participate, and I'm delighted to have won again", says Seng-Boo.

