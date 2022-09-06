UAE: Ugandan jobseeker drowns at Abu Dhabi Corniche beach

His body will be repatriated on Thursday morning

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Tue 6 Sep 2022, 1:44 PM

A Ugandan national, who had come to the UAE to look for a job drowned in the sea at Abu Dhabi Corniche beach.

Joel Kamoga, also known as Morgan, had gone to the beach with friends last Wednesday, when he drowned in the water while swimming.

The 25-year-old, who had stayed in Abu Dhabi for only two months, had come to the UAE on a visit visa to look for a job so he could take care of his family back home, including his mother and little siblings. Unfortunately, he died before achieving his dream.

The Ugandan embassy in Abu Dhabi confirmed the death of Kamoga and has already provided the necessary documents for the repatriation process to the relatives after receiving the death certificate from the Department of Health-Abu Dhabi.

The family in coordination with the Ugandan community in Abu Dhabi are now working on the process of repatriating his body.

Godfrey Ziwa, the deceased's brother, told Khaleej Times that Kamoga went to the beach at around 8am with his friends, leaving him in their accommodation room. The room is located along Electra Street in Abu Dhabi.

“He went out with some of our roommates swimming. I was shocked when I received the sad news from one of the friends, he went with who came rushing saying that Morgan might have drowned in the water and that the police needed his passport,” he said.

“I couldn’t believe it. Later we received confirmation from police that he has died.”

Ziwa says the family back home was devastated by his brother’s sudden death.

“Our mother back home was shocked when we informed her about the death of her son. She is still struggling to get back to terms,” said Ziwa adding that Kamoga called his mother two days before his death and comforted her that he will soon find a job and take care of her needs and those of his little siblings.

“But this never happened. He was such a jolly and kind man and everyone in the family loved him,” he said.

Kamoga’s body is apparently being kept in the morgue at Baniyas Graveyard as the family, with the help of the Ugandan community in Abu Dhabi and their embassy are making arrangements for the repatriation.

“We have obtained most of the required documents and his body will be flown back to Uganda on Thursday morning,” said Aziz Nsubuga, a community member who has been helping the deceased’s family on mobilising funds for the repatriation process and chasing for the official documents required.

Ronald Ssenyonjo, Vice Chairman of the Ugandan Community in Abu Dhabi, who has been involved in mobilising community members to help the family said: “I would like to thank everyone who has contributed money to ensure that the body of our brother is taken back home for burial. His family is really grateful.”

Kamoga loved football and he has been playing with one of the Ugandan football teams in Abu Dhabi.

“Morgan was new in the Ugandan community in Abu Dhabi, but he was very friendly and social. He loved football and could entertain everyone at the pitch,” said George Keya, manager of the football team the deceased played for.

“His death is a big loss to the family and Ugandan community in the UAE. We shall always miss him.”

