UAE: Two-year-old Indian boy wins $1 million Dubai Duty Free draw

Dubai - Two others to drive away with luxury motorbike

by Dhanusha Gokulan Published: Wed 20 Oct 2021, 2:54 PM Last updated: Wed 20 Oct 2021, 3:47 PM

Two-year-old Kshan Yogesh Gola, an Indian national based in Sharjah, has become the latest winner of $1 million at the Dubai Duty Free Millennium draw.

Kshan’s parents, Yogesh Gole and Dhanshree Bandal, said they purchased the winning ticket number 2033 for the Millennium Millionaire Series 371, on September 25 on their way back to Dubai from a vacation in Mumbai.

A resident of UAE for two-and-a-half years, Kshan’s father Gole, who works in online trading, said this is the first time he purchased a Millennium Millionaire ticket.

Speaking to Khaleej Times he said, “We hail from Mumbai, India and moved to UAE six months before Kshan was born. This win is obviously a great blessing. We purchased the ticket in my son’s name when we were on our way back from India after a vacation.”

He continued, “We purchased it randomly. Had a good feeling about it, and we do everything in our son’s name.”

“Kshan’s future is now secured, as we can invest the money so he can enjoy a better future. We will also try and donate some money to the needy in his name.”

Kshan’s mother said, “Thank God for this amazing win. Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, we have suffered a lot. Now our lives, and our son’s future are secure. Thank you so much Dubai Duty Free.”

Gole is the 184th Indian national to have won $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999.

Indian nationals make up the highest number of Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire ticket buyers.

Along with Kshan, Ashwani Ganjoo, a 52-year-old Kenyan national based in Nairobi, was also announced the winner of $1 million in Millennium Millionaire Series 372 with ticket number 2626, which he purchased on his way to Delhi from Dubai on October 1.

A regular participant in Dubai Duty Free’s promotion, Ganjoo is a CEO for a trading company in Nairobi.

“I'm very thankful to God and to Dubai Duty-Free; you [have] really made my day,” he said.

When asked about his initial plans with his win, he said, “I will do a bit of charity work, while the rest, I [will] keep it to myself.”

Ganjoo is only the second Kenyan national to have won the promotion since 1999.

Elisabeth Parsons, a 48-year-old Australian national based in Dubai won a BMW F 900 XR (Racing Red) motorbike, with ticket number 0088 in Finest Surprise Series 472, which she purchased on her way to Hungary to pick up her daughter on September 24.

Jose Anto, an Indian national based in Dubai won a Harley-Davidson Pan America RA 1250 (Vivid Black) motorbike, with ticket number 0544 in Finest Surprise Series 473 on September 29 in the airport.