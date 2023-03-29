UAE: Two-year-old boy dies after being run over near his home

They slipped more than one per cent on Monday as investors scaled back on safe-haven trading in favour of riskier assets
A two-year-old Arab child who was seriously injured after being run over on the second day of Ramadan in Ajman's Al Nuaimiya area succumbed to his injuries in the late hours of Monday.
The child, named Rakan Abdullah Ezzat, was reportedly with his family in their home – a villa in Al Nuaimiya – when his father left to retrieve some items from his car. The child ran out of the house after the father, unnoticed, which is when the accident occurred.
The child's mother posted a video on her Instagram page requesting the public to pray for her little one to recover, following a hospital stay of three days. Her deceased son was her youngest child.
“The moment my son left", she said, "a vehicle driven by a [person of] Arab nationality ran over him. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment, and fought for his life for three days."
