UAE: Two students die after car crashes into school bus

The Emirate has seen over 50,000 transactions in the last year
UAE1 day ago
Two students were killed and three others injured when a car collided with their school bus in the Al Siji area in Fujairah on Wednesday morning. The accident also caused serious injuries to the bus driver and the supervisor.
The students who died in the crash were 4 and 6 years old, who were on their way to school, located in Sharjah, when a car driven by a woman collided with the bus.
According to a source, the injured were rushed to the Al Dhaid Hospital and are currently receiving moderate to minor injuries treatment.
Among the injured are Emirati students, including two girls in the KG and Grade 1 and a boy studying in Grade 5.
The school issued a condolence statement, regretting the students' demise and wishing urgent recovery of the injured ones.
ALSO READ:
The Emirate has seen over 50,000 transactions in the last year
UAE1 day ago
Mubadala Health signs agreement with Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority
UAE1 day ago
Bilateral trade has risen to $23 billion
UAE1 day ago
More than 50 million adolescents around the world smoke
UAE1 day ago
The new rule goes into effect from June 1, 2022
UAE1 day ago
She said this was "opportunity to shatter another glass ceiling for women"
UAE2 days ago
On World No Tobacco Day, those who have overcome the addiction share their stories with us
UAE2 days ago
Calls for the need to respect custodial role of Jordan over the holy sites
UAE2 days ago