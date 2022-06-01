UAE: Two students die after car crashes into school bus

Accident caused serious injuries to bus driver, supervisor

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Wed 1 Jun 2022, 5:37 PM Last updated: Wed 1 Jun 2022, 5:43 PM

Two students were killed and three others injured when a car collided with their school bus in the Al Siji area in Fujairah on Wednesday morning. The accident also caused serious injuries to the bus driver and the supervisor.

The students who died in the crash were 4 and 6 years old, who were on their way to school, located in Sharjah, when a car driven by a woman collided with the bus.

According to a source, the injured were rushed to the Al Dhaid Hospital and are currently receiving moderate to minor injuries treatment.

Among the injured are Emirati students, including two girls in the KG and Grade 1 and a boy studying in Grade 5.

The school issued a condolence statement, regretting the students' demise and wishing urgent recovery of the injured ones.

ALSO READ: