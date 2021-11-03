UAE: Two missing children return home safe

A total of 29 agreements are expected to be signed during this visit
UAE8 hours ago
Two children, who went missing in Al Ain, have been found and returned to their families, authorities have said.
Abu Dhabi Police on Wednesday said the children, aged 7 and 12, were found after news of their disappearance circulated on social media.
The father of the two children had submitted a report to the Al Ain Police Operations Room after the kids left the house on Wednesday and didn't return.
The police confirmed that both kids were later found and appeared to be in good health.
