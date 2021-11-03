UAE

UAE: Two missing children return home safe

Both were found to be in good health

File photo for illustrative purposes
File photo for illustrative purposes

By Web Desk

Published: Wed 3 Nov 2021, 10:55 PM

Last updated: Wed 3 Nov 2021, 11:21 PM

Two children, who went missing in Al Ain, have been found and returned to their families, authorities have said.

Abu Dhabi Police on Wednesday said the children, aged 7 and 12, were found after news of their disappearance circulated on social media.

The father of the two children had submitted a report to the Al Ain Police Operations Room after the kids left the house on Wednesday and didn't return.

The police confirmed that both kids were later found and appeared to be in good health.

