Two longtime UAE residents, KT subscribers, win diamond necklaces

For a Dubai resident who has been a Khaleej Times subscriber since 1989, this year's subscription helped her hit the jackpot. Navnit was the winner of a lucky draw for a diamond necklace from Joy Alukkas.

“This is the first time that I have ever won anything in my life,” she said, beaming with happiness as she arrived at the KT headquarters on Latifa bint Hamdan Street on Thursday to receive her gift from Ted Kemp, Chief Content Officer of Khaleej Times. “I have been a loyal reader of the newspaper ever since I arrived in the country in 1989. My day doesn’t begin until I have a copy of the newspaper in my hand. This is the best gift.”

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A mother of two, Navnit’s subscription was in her husband, Sukdeep Singh's name. “He was the one who got a call, and when he told me, I was delighted,” she said. “I have not won anything ever in my life in a lucky draw.”

Loyal KT reader

For Sharjah-based subscriber Reghu Nair as well, it was the first time that he had ever won anything in a raffle draw. A UAE resident for 17 years, Reghu works as a CSR auditor in the country. He came to pick up his diamond necklace along with his wife, Rekha, who works as a teacher in Sharjah. “We first began our subscription 17 years ago,” said Reghu. “We tried switching up our subscriptions once, but we really missed KT. So, we came back to it after a year. Since then, we have been loyal KT readers. We had no idea that there was such a lucky draw happening until we got a call from the office saying that we had won.”

Rekha added that every time they moved houses, they religiously alerted the subscription desk and got their delivery address changed. “We are very happy with the prompt service, and now this diamond necklace is the cherry on top,” she said. The couple live in Sharjah along with their son and his family. Rekha said she was excited to show the necklace to her daughter-in-law and grandchild.

Reghu and Navnit were the third and fourth winners, respectively, of a total of five diamond necklaces up for grabs for Khaleej Times subscribers, in partnership with Joy Alukkas. One raffle draw was conducted every month, giving subscribers multiple chances to win. One lucky person stands a chance to win the grand prize of a Lynk & Co car in the final draw, expected to take place at the end of this month.

The KT print annual subscription package is priced at Dh549. In return, subscribers will get vouchers worth Dh724 from brand partners Baskin-Robbins, Nando’s, Carluccio’s, Lavash, Choithrams and Joy Alukkas. It also offers subscribers 25 per cent off Khaleej Times B2C events, where applicable. In addition, all subscribers will be entered into the lucky draw to win the remaining diamond necklaces and the Lynk & Co car.