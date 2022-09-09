UAE: Two Indians, a British expat win Dh100,000 each in latest Mahzooz draw

The top prize of Dh10 million was unclaimed in the draw that was held on September 3

Forty lucky participants, including two Indians, shared the second prize of Dh1 million in the latest Mahzooz draw that was held on Saturday, September 3.

The top prize of Dh10 million, however, went unclaimed. Also, like every week, three winners took home a total of Dh300,000 in 92nd raffle draw .

Binu and Jinesh from the southern Indian state of Kerala and UK national Mohammed. won Dh100,000 each in the weekly raffle draw.

Jinesh, a 40-year-old, father of one, who works as a company driver, has been living in Dubai for 17 years. He got interested in Mahzooz in 2020 and purchased water bottles on a weekly or monthly basis according to his savings.

"I am overjoyed to have won and I would like to thank Mahzooz for making my Onam celebrations even sweeter. My friend informed me on Saturday that I had won," said Jinesh, who has not had the time to plan his investments yet.

The second raffle winner, Binu, is a father of two and has lived in the UAE for the past 14 years with his family. The he 41-year-old works as a supply chain executive He has been participating the draw since 2021.

“I can't believe my luck. While I haven't made any concrete decisions about what to do with the prize money yet, I'm sure I'll make good investments for my family and give them a comfortable life, said Binu.

Mohammed, 61, a father of two, who has been participating in Mahzooz since 2021, learned about Mahzooz through an advertisement. He has been living in the UAE for 20 years and works as an instructor.

"This reward will change my life and many lives for the better. Mahzooz has provided me with such a great gift, and I would like to bless others in my turn,” said Mohammed

Participating in Mahzooz is simple, all the entrants must do is register via www.mahzooz.ae and purchase a bottle of water for Dh35. For each bottle purchased, participants are eligible for a one-line entry into the Mahzooz grand draw for a chance to win the top prize of Dh10 million, the second prize of Dh1million or the third prize of Dh350. Participants will also be automatically entered into the weekly raffle draw where three lucky winners will be guaranteed to take home Dh100,000 each.

