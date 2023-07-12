UAE: Two Dh100,000 Big Ticket prizes still unclaimed; team seeks public's help to find winners

Previously, only private sector companies with 50 employees or more needed to meet the said targets
Abu Dhabi’s Big Ticket is appealing to the general public to help find two winners who are yet to collect their cash prizes.
Ajith Kumar, with ticket number 279888, and Mohammed Hanif, with ticket number 262224, won Dh100,000 in the fourth weekly e-draw of June, which took place on July 1. However, the lucky e-draw winners are still unreachable.
“Despite great efforts, the Big Ticket team is still unsuccessful in getting in contact with the winner,” the team at the raffle draw said in a statement.
The same e-draw has seen a third winner, Qurat Ul Ain, a Pakistani housewife, and mother to a six-year-old child, who won Dh100,000, along with 20 other winners who each won Dh10,000.
Qurat purchased her winning ticket on the day of Eid Al Adha in the ‘buy 2 tickets and get 2 for free’ special promotion. And her winning ticket happened to be one of the free ones.
When asked about her plans, Qurat said she intends to save half of the cash prize for her son’s education and send the other half to Pakistan to support her husband’s parents.
Those who buy raffle tickets this month are automatically entered into one of the weekly electronic draws and stand a chance to be one of four winners to walk away with Dh100,000 each.
The same ticket will give them a chance to win the grand prize of Dh15 million or one of the other nine life-changing cash prizes on August 3.
Individuals can purchase tickets for the next draw till July 31 online at www.bigticket.ae or by visiting the in-store counters at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain International Airport.
