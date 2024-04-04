UAE: Turkish man wins 39 times in Emirates Draw, plans to buy more tickets

Published: Thu 4 Apr 2024, 2:38 PM Last updated: Thu 4 Apr 2024, 2:39 PM

A Turkish man recently won 39 times in Emirates Draw — just a week after winning 43 times.

Ali Saeidi, who lives in Istanbul, considered himself a "lucky guy" after winning more than Dh30,000 in the draw. He said he would use a portion of his prize to buy more tickets.

Since he learnt about Emirates Draw in 2022, Ali has been buying multiple tickets every week.

For the upcoming draws, he has his sights set on winning bigger prizes and remains hopeful about winning the Dh15-million Easy6 grand prize soon.

"Winning encourages me to play more,” said Ali, who works as the managing director of a logistics company in Turkey. With the rest of the money, he plans to travel with his wife and children and donate to charity.

Emirates Draw — like other raffle draws — has paused its operations in the UAE but it remains open to participants outside the country.

Indian driver wins Dh60,000

A driver in the south Indian state of Kerala couldn't believe his luck when he won Dh60,000 with Easy6.

“It is unbelievable. I don’t know if it’s just a dream, but I plan to pay off some loans for sure,” he expresses.

In Kuwait, an Indian expat bagged Dh50,000 in the Fast5 draw — thanks to his son's favourite numbers.

"I always watch the Live Draw, but this time I couldn’t as I was busy with some work. When I received the e-mail notification, I thought I won AED 1000, but when I saw Dh50,000, I was shocked!" said Akbar Ali, who hailed from Andhra Pradesh.

Akbar's wife was the first to hear about his win. "She didn’t believe me at first and thought I was joking," he shared.

With the prize money, he hopes to secure better education for his children.

