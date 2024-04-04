UAE: Turkish man wins 39 times in Emirates Draw, plans to buy more tickets

The winning ticket was picked by Mohammed Shereef, the winner of last month’s Dh15 million draw
A Turkish man recently won 39 times in Emirates Draw — just a week after winning 43 times.
Ali Saeidi, who lives in Istanbul, considered himself a "lucky guy" after winning more than Dh30,000 in the draw. He said he would use a portion of his prize to buy more tickets.
Since he learnt about Emirates Draw in 2022, Ali has been buying multiple tickets every week.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
For the upcoming draws, he has his sights set on winning bigger prizes and remains hopeful about winning the Dh15-million Easy6 grand prize soon.
"Winning encourages me to play more,” said Ali, who works as the managing director of a logistics company in Turkey. With the rest of the money, he plans to travel with his wife and children and donate to charity.
Emirates Draw — like other raffle draws — has paused its operations in the UAE but it remains open to participants outside the country.
A driver in the south Indian state of Kerala couldn't believe his luck when he won Dh60,000 with Easy6.
“It is unbelievable. I don’t know if it’s just a dream, but I plan to pay off some loans for sure,” he expresses.
In Kuwait, an Indian expat bagged Dh50,000 in the Fast5 draw — thanks to his son's favourite numbers.
"I always watch the Live Draw, but this time I couldn’t as I was busy with some work. When I received the e-mail notification, I thought I won AED 1000, but when I saw Dh50,000, I was shocked!" said Akbar Ali, who hailed from Andhra Pradesh.
Akbar's wife was the first to hear about his win. "She didn’t believe me at first and thought I was joking," he shared.
With the prize money, he hopes to secure better education for his children.
ALSO READ:
The winning ticket was picked by Mohammed Shereef, the winner of last month’s Dh15 million draw
Private schools in Dubai have been allowed to raise school fees for next academic year on the basis of Education Cost Index (ECI) of 2.6%
The Dubai resident said that he didn't do this for fame or recognition: 'I just fulfilled my humanitarian and civic duties'
The World Central Kitchen was the UAE’s partner in the Amalthea Initiative in its humanitarian response to civilians in northern Gaza
Approximately 800 grams to 1 kilogram of date seeds are collected from Ajman community centre alone
Five people were killed and 29 injured in e-scooter accidents last year
In March alone, gold prices rose by around nine per cent
Messages on fixed electronic variable message signs (VMS) surrounding the mosque have been activated to guide and alert road users