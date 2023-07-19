UAE, Turkey sign deals worth $50 billion, strategic ties hit new highs between two countries

Sheikh Mohamed and Erdogan witnessed the announcement of accord and agreements to boost strategic partnership

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Wed 19 Jul 2023, 9:36 PM Last updated: Wed 19 Jul 2023, 9:41 PM

The UAE and Turkey have bolstered strategic cooperation by announcing deals worth more than $50 billion.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is on an official visit, witnessed the announcement of a joint accord on the establishment of a high-level strategic council between the UAE and Turkey, further cementing ties between the two nations.

At Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, the leaders also witnessed the exchange of several agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoUs) that promise to enhance collaboration even further.

The agreements – estimated to be worth $50.7 billion – are aimed at diversifying the UAE-Turkey Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement framework and deepening investment between both nations across strategic sectors.

They were exchanged between Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaid, UAE’s Minister of Investment, and Hakan Fidan, Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The agreements exchanged today included:

An agreement between the government of the United Arab Emirates and the government of the Republic of Türkiye on reciprocal promotion and protection of investments.

An extradition agreement between the two countries.

An agreement on legal and judicial cooperation in civil and commercial matters.

An agreement on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters.

A joint declaration on the establishment of a Joint Economic and Trade Commission (JETCO).

A Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Industry and Technology of the Republic of Turkey and the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology of the United Arab Emirates on collaboration in the field of digital transformation.

A Strategic Partnership Framework Agreement signed between the Ministry of Industry and Energy and Natural Resources of the Republic of Turkey, and the Ministry of Investment of the United Arab Emirates, to develop energy and natural resources projects.

A Memorandum of Understanding on the development of joint launch vehicle capabilities for commercial purposes between the UAE Space Agency; the Turkish Ministry of Science, Industry and Technology; and the Turkish Space Agency.

A Memorandum of Understanding between the UAE International Investors Council and the Investment Office of the Presidency of the Republic of Turkey.

A Memorandum of Understanding on strategic cooperation in the field of defence industries between the UAE Tawazun Council and the Turkish Defence Industries Agency.

A Memorandum of Understanding in the field of export credit financing between ADQ and Turkish Eximbank.

A Memorandum of Understanding on investing in sukuk for the purposes of the reconstruction of areas of Turkey affected by earthquakes, between Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company (ADQ) and the Turkish Ministry of Treasury and Finance.

A strategic cooperation agreement between the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and the Turkish Petroleum Corporation.

A Memorandum of Understanding between the Abu Dhabi Investment Office and the Investment Office of the Presidency of the Republic of Turkey.

