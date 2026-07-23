UAE, 7 other nations strongly condemn Israel's escalation at Al Aqsa Mosque

The Foreign Ministers of the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar strongly condemn Israel's escalation at Al Aqsa Mosque, particularly the continued large-scale incursions by settlers led by extremist Israeli ministers into the holy site under the protection of Israeli police, the raising of the Israeli flag within its courtyards, the erection of two tents by Israeli police, and other provocative acts.

They affirm that these escalatory and unacceptable actions constitute a flagrant violation of international law, relevant United Nations resolutions, and the historic and legal status quo governing the holy sites in occupied East Jerusalem.

The ministers also strongly denounce and condemn the illegal and extremist acts of incitement, calls to mobilise incursions, and acts of violence committed by Israeli ministers and extremist groups. They warn that these provocative actions fuel hatred and extremism and undermine efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace based on the two-state solution.

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The restrictions imposed on access to Jerusalem's Old City and its places of worship, along with discriminatory and arbitrary restrictions on access to other places of worship within the Old City, constitute a clear violation of international law, including international humanitarian law, and represent illegal attempts to alter the historic and legal status quo. The ministers stressed that Israel has no sovereignty over occupied Jerusalem or its Islamic and Christian holy sites.

The Foreign Ministers also condemned the continued violations and systematic measures carried out by Israel, the occupying power, aimed at altering the historic, legal, and demographic character of occupied East Jerusalem and undermining the sanctity and status of its Islamic and Christian holy sites.

They reiterated their categorical rejection of any attempts to alter the historic and legal status quo in Jerusalem and its Islamic and Christian holy sites, stressing the need to preserve it while reaffirming the special role of the historic Hashemite Custodianship in this regard. The ministers further reaffirmed that the entire 144-dunum area of Al-Aqsa Mosque is an exclusive place of worship for Muslims, and that the Jerusalem Awqaf and Al-Aqsa Mosque Affairs Department, affiliated with Jordan's Ministry of Awqaf, Islamic Affairs and Holy Places, is the sole legal authority with exclusive jurisdiction over the administration of all affairs related to Al Aqsa Mosque, including regulating access to the site.

The ministers called on Israel, as the occupying power, to immediately lift the restrictions imposed on access to Jerusalem's Old City and refrain from obstructing Muslim worshippers from reaching Al-Aqsa Mosque.

They also called on the international community to adopt a firm position compelling Israel to halt its ongoing violations and unlawful practices against the Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, as well as its continued violations of the sanctity of these sacred places.