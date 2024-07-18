E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: Trump Organisation in deal to build high-rise Dubai tower

Trump Tower Dubai will include a hotel and branded residential units

By AFP

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month
Eric Trump
Eric Trump

Published: Thu 18 Jul 2024, 4:22 PM

Last updated: Thu 18 Jul 2024, 4:41 PM

The Trump Organisation on Thursday announced a deal to partner with a Saudi developer to build a high-rise tower in the UAE business hub of Dubai, its latest project in the Gulf.

Trump Tower Dubai will target "the Dubai luxury market", real estate developer Dar Global said in a press release, adding that the location and design would be unveiled by the end of the year.


The development will include a Trump hotel and branded residential units, said Dar Global, the international subsidiary of Saudi developer Dar Al Arkan.

The announcement came a little over two weeks after Dar Global announced a separate deal with the Trump Organization to build a high-rise tower in the Saudi coastal city of Jeddah.


It is also developing a Trump hotel and luxury villas in the capital of neighbouring Oman, with completion expected in 2028, according to the firm's website.

Former President Donald Trump entrusted the management of his real estate empire to his sons after taking office in 2017, although he held onto his shares in the Trump Organisation.

Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee in this year's presidential election, cultivated close ties with Arab Gulf states during his term, choosing Saudi Arabia for his first foreign trip.

"We are proud to expand our presence in the region further through the launch of our iconic Trump Tower Dubai," Eric Trump, the former president's son and executive vice-president of the Trump Organisation, said in a statement.

ALSO READ:


More news from UAE