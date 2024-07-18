UAE: Trump Organisation in deal to build high-rise Dubai tower

The Zero Government Bureaucracy programme is aimed at overhauling the current government work structure to enhance service efficiency and quality
The Trump Organisation on Thursday announced a deal to partner with a Saudi developer to build a high-rise tower in the UAE business hub of Dubai, its latest project in the Gulf.
Trump Tower Dubai will target "the Dubai luxury market", real estate developer Dar Global said in a press release, adding that the location and design would be unveiled by the end of the year.
The development will include a Trump hotel and branded residential units, said Dar Global, the international subsidiary of Saudi developer Dar Al Arkan.
The announcement came a little over two weeks after Dar Global announced a separate deal with the Trump Organization to build a high-rise tower in the Saudi coastal city of Jeddah.
It is also developing a Trump hotel and luxury villas in the capital of neighbouring Oman, with completion expected in 2028, according to the firm's website.
Former President Donald Trump entrusted the management of his real estate empire to his sons after taking office in 2017, although he held onto his shares in the Trump Organisation.
Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee in this year's presidential election, cultivated close ties with Arab Gulf states during his term, choosing Saudi Arabia for his first foreign trip.
"We are proud to expand our presence in the region further through the launch of our iconic Trump Tower Dubai," Eric Trump, the former president's son and executive vice-president of the Trump Organisation, said in a statement.
