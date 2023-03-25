UAE: Tristar Group contributes Dh5 million towards '1 Billion Meals' drive

Published: Sat 25 Mar 2023, 5:01 PM

The campaign aims to provide a food safety net for underprivileged populations around the world

Tristar Group, a fully integrated energy logistics business with headquarters in Dubai, has donated Dh5 million towards the “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, parallel to Ramadan, with the aim of launching a sustainable food aid endowment fund.

The campaign aims to provide a food safety net for underprivileged populations, as well as implement sustainable solutions under a comprehensive, targeted plan to fight hunger, limit its repercussions and support vulnerable groups around the world.

With this contribution, Tristar Group joins a large number of institutions, businesses and individuals who lent their support to the campaign to help achieve its objective of providing food aid to vulnerable groups around the world, especially children, displaced persons, refugees and victims of crises and natural disasters.

Eugene Mayne, CEO of Tristar Group, said: “Always at the forefront of humanitarian efforts, the UAE’s initiative for this year, represented by the “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign is exceptional and sustainable, as it aims to launch a sustainable food aid endowment fund that will provide meals to hundreds of millions of underprivileged individuals around the world.

Commitment to charity work

“Our contribution to this campaign is a reflection of our commitment to charity work."

In line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals for 2030, among which is the fight against hunger, the campaign is the latest addition to the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives’ portfolio of dozens of humanitarian and charity projects around the world.

The campaign offers individuals, businesses, businessmen and influential philanthropists new and sustainable ways to donate and make a difference.

The campaign welcomes donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across five main channels including the campaign’s website (www.1billionmeals.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll free number (800 9999).

Donations are also possible via bank transfers to the campaign bank account number with Emirates NBD (AE30 0260 0010 1533 3439 802).

Donations via SMS give contributors the option to donate Dh1 daily through a monthly subscription, by sending the word “Meal” to 1020 for du users, or to 1110 for Etisalat by e& users.

Those who wish to donate to the campaign through the DubaiNow app can do so by clicking on the “Donations” tab.

