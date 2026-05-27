Up to 50% off: UAE travellers could get cheaper tickets as airline launches massive sale

UAE residents planning summer trips to India and other destinations may be able to grab cheaper tickets this week, with Air India Express launching a massive sale offering 5 million seats at discounts of up to 50 per cent.

The airline said bookings under its ‘Xpress Sale’ are open from May 27 to May 31 for travel between June 15 and October 10 across domestic and international routes.

The sale applies to Lite fares, which come without check-in baggage, and Value fares across multiple routes operated by the airline.

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Passengers booking through the airline’s official website and mobile app will also receive zero convenience fees during the sale period. The carrier said Tata NeuPass members logging into the platform can additionally avail discounts of up to 20 per cent on Business Class fares, along with extra benefits including priority services, complimentary hot meals and higher baggage allowance.

Air India Express is also offering discounts on add-on services such as seat selection, pre-booked meals and excess baggage. According to the airline, customers can get up to 30 per cent off on ‘Gourmair’ hot meals and other ancillary services.

The airline said students, senior citizens, serving and retired armed forces personnel, and their dependents will continue to receive special discounted fares and travel benefits.