Koh Samui, Ubud, Kandy: UAE travellers head to quieter destinations this summer

For years, Georgia and Armenia have been among the top summer holiday destinations for UAE residents. Their cooler weather, short flight times and simple visa processes have made them a favourite choice for residents looking to escape the heat.

However, this summer, travel agents said that many residents are looking beyond the Caucasus region.

Instead, destinations such as Koh Samui in Thailand, Ubud in Bali, Kandy in Sri Lanka and Masai Mara in Kenya are attracting interest from travellers seeking a different kind of holiday without the hassle of visa procedures.

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"Georgia and Armenia continue to do well, but we are seeing many travellers asking about other destinations this year," said Subair Thekepurathvalappil, senior manager at Wisefox Tourism.

"Thailand has seen particularly strong demand, while Bali and Kenya are also among the destinations residents are asking for. Many travellers have already visited Georgia or Armenia before and now want to explore somewhere different."

He said holiday packages to many of these destinations start at around Dh4,000 per person, depending on the travel dates, airline and hotel category.

Travel agents said that the shift is being driven by more than just visa convenience. Many residents are now looking for experiences that combine relaxation, nature and adventure, while still keeping travel planning simple.

Pavan Poojary from Luxury Tourism said that Thailand remains one of the strongest performers this summer.

"Koh Samui has become popular among travellers looking for a quieter beach holiday," he said.

"Bali continues to attract visitors, especially areas such as Ubud, while Kenya is drawing people who want a safari experience. We are seeing good demand for these destinations during the school holidays."

Why these destinations?

Travel agents say each destination offers something different. Koh Samui, Thailand's second-largest island, is known for its white-sand beaches, luxury resorts and laid-back atmosphere. It appeals to families and couples looking for a peaceful island getaway.

Ubud, located in the heart of Bali, is famous for its rice terraces, jungle resorts, temples and wellness retreats. It has become a favourite among travellers looking for culture and nature rather than crowded beaches.

Kandy, in central Sri Lanka, offers a cooler climate than many other parts of the island. Visitors are drawn to its tea plantations, scenic train journeys and historic attractions.

For wildlife lovers, Masai Mara in Kenya remains one of Africa's best-known safari destinations, offering visitors the chance to see lions, elephants, giraffes and other animals in their natural habitat.

Easy visa process

According to travel agents, one of the biggest reasons behind the popularity of these destinations is their relatively straightforward visa process.

Many offer electronic visas, visas on arrival or application procedures that are simpler than those required for several European destinations.

“Residents are also showing interest in countries such as China, although its tourist visa generally requires a few working days to process,” said Poojary. “They expect demand for these destinations to remain strong through August as residents continue to make the most of the school holidays.”