Dead batteries, overheating leave UAE travellers stranded during road trips on Eid

What was supposed to be a relaxing Eid Al Adha holiday trip to Kalba turned into an anxious wait on the roadside for Dubai resident Talha Ahmed.

About an hour into the journey, his car suddenly developed a problem after a short stop, forcing him to call for assistance and putting his family's plans on hold.

"We had planned to spend the day in Kalba with family. The car had been running perfectly in Dubai, so a breakdown was the last thing on my mind. When it suddenly refused to start, we were left waiting on the roadside instead of enjoying the holiday," he said.

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Luckily, the breakdown happened near a petrol station, allowing him to get help quickly and have the vehicle checked.

As thousands of UAE residents head to destinations such as Kalba, Khor Fakkan, Fujairah and Hatta during the long Eid break, recovery operators say they are seeing an increase in calls from stranded motorists dealing with unexpected vehicle problems that often go unnoticed during daily city driving.

Overheating emerges as biggest culprit

For Sajjad, who operates a vehicle recovery service in Kalba, overheating has been the most common issue among stranded motorists this holiday season.

Sajjad said he attended seven vehicle breakdowns over two days during the Eid break, with overheating accounting for most of the cases.

"We attended as many as seven vehicles in two days and most of them had overheating issues," he said.

According to Sajjad, many motorists begin long journeys without checking coolant levels or the condition of their cooling systems. Problems that remain hidden during short city commutes often become apparent after extended highway driving, especially with the air conditioning running continuously.

Batteries giving up in the heat

Nazir, a mechanic based in Sharjah Industrial Area, said battery failures are another common reason motorists find themselves stranded.

"Many batteries appear healthy during daily commutes but fail during longer drives," he said.

He explained that rising temperatures place additional stress on batteries that may already be nearing the end of their lifespan.

According to Nazir, warning signs such as slow engine starts are often ignored until the battery stops working altogether.

Tyres often overlooked

Usman, an automobile expert at Al Fawzan Workshop, said tyre-related issues are also common during holiday travel.

"Many motorists focus on fuel levels before a trip but forget to inspect their tyres. Worn tyres, incorrect tyre pressure and a lack of regular inspections can create problems during long highway journeys," said Usman.

He advised drivers to check tyre condition and pressure before setting off, particularly as temperatures continue to rise across the UAE.

Not every problem involves the engine

For Sharjah resident and engineer Faris Husain, the issue was not the engine but the air-conditioning system.

While travelling with family towards Fujairah, the vehicle's AC suddenly stopped cooling properly, making the journey uncomfortable in the summer heat.

"The car was running fine, but once the AC stopped cooling, the journey became very uncomfortable. With family in the car and temperatures outside so high, we had to stop several times along the way," he said.

Although the vehicle remained drivable, the family was forced to make repeated stops before continuing the trip.

Simple checks can prevent many breakdowns

Experts say many of the problems seen during holiday travel can be prevented with a basic vehicle inspection before setting off.

Checking coolant levels, battery health, tyre condition and air-conditioning performance can significantly reduce the risk of being stranded on the roadside.

"Most of these breakdowns can be avoided with a simple pre-trip inspection," Nazir said. "Checking the battery, coolant, tyres and AC before travelling takes only a few minutes, but it can save motorists hours of stress on the roadside and help them enjoy their holiday without interruptions."